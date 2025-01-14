Bayley restarts long-time rivalry on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley attended the latest episode of Monday Night RAW as a part of the San Jose crowd. During the show, The Role Model reignited her long-time rivalry with veteran commentator Michael Cole.

Bayley and Michael Cole began an interesting feud during the Thunderdome era. The former WWE Women's Champion used to berate the commentator during the matches. Despite not having regular back-and-forths after the pandemic, the two stars often took shots at each other during multiple PLE Kickoffs.

During a commercial on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW, Cathy Kelley asked the former Damage CTRL member to say a few words about Michael Cole. While referring to The Voice of WWE as an idiot, Bayley noted she was sorry for Pat McAfee, as the latter has to sit next to Cole every week. She further asked the veteran commentator to talk nicely about her in her hometown:

"Hey you big idiot! Pat [McAfee], I'm so sorry you have to sit next to him every single week. I mean, this guy, he's got a big old mouth. Every time we're in the back, he gives me crap about being in makeup, about getting my hair done. And I want you to know that this is my hometown, okay? So you better talk about me very very nicely. Let's say Michael Cole is an idiot on 'Three,' okay? One. Two. Three. [Crowd joins in] Michael Cole is an idiot," she said.

Later on the show, the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion got into a physical altercation with fellow SmackDown Superstar Nia Jax. While interrupting the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, The Irresistible Force called out the 35-year-old, leading to a confrontation between the two. The Eradicator joined forces with The Role Model to take out Jax.

Bayley will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship on January 3. Last week on SmackDown, a Fatal Four-way match took place to determine the No. 1 Contender for The Buff Barbie's first title defense.

The multi-women match featured the previous champion, Nia Jax, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and Bayley. The former Damage CTRL leader pinned Naomi to earn a shot at Tiffany Stratton's title. The championship match will take place on the upcoming episode of the blue brand's show.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model can put a premature end to Tiffany Stratton's first main roster title reign.

