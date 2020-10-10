Bayley reveals why she is 'disappointed' in WWE ahead of Draft episode of SmackDown

Bayley was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of her match against Sasha Banks on the WWE Draft episode of SmackDown. There, she talked about various aspects of her run as the SmackDown Women's Champion and how she is disappointed in WWE and FOX.

Bayley on being disappointed with WWE ahead of SmackDown

Bayley talked about how she was working to understand what the fans wanted from her in WWE and as the SmackDown Champion was working on her character all the time.

It’s the work that goes into it. Right now, I’m doing this interview while eating a Caesar salad on my layover. Fulfilling obligations is a big part of it. Being champion during a pandemic has taken a while to get used to because, for a long time, I wasn’t reading comments on social media. The fan base there can be very different from the fans watching at home or the fans in the crowd. But that’s the only interaction we have now, so I’ve been on my phone figuring out what the fans are into and what they’re enjoying, just so I can go forward. Whatever they want to see, that’s what I’m not going to do. That’s been working for me.

Bayley added that she was disappointed in WWE and FOX for booking a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship on her one day off against Sasha Banks.

Honestly, I’m disappointed in Fox and WWE. I take my only day off last week, and then they make a match behind my back. I can’t get drafted to RAW if I am the SmackDown Women’s Champion. That would make no sense. Maybe Sasha will get drafted right away to RAW, and that saves me a match. Or she’ll have to go as a loser after she wrestles me. Either way, I’ll be SmackDown women’s champion for another 500 days.

Bayley went on to say that she had to prove that everyone was wrong and hold the title for 500 days.

Now starts the hard work. Now is the time to prove everyone wrong. People think this honeymoon stage is going to end. They’re thinking, ‘Bayley has a good run.’ But this isn’t the end, it’s the beginning. I still have a lot left to do, a lot to accomplish, and a lot of girls to beat up. Bianca Belair is on top of that list. There’s plenty of time for me to make more history.