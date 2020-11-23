One of the most shocking heel turns in recent history in WWE happened last year when multi-time WWE women's champion Bayley turned to the dark side. Bayley had been a babyface since her WWE debut, one that was loved by the WWE Universe, especially her younger fans.

She turned heel last year when she helped her then best friend Sasha Banks attack then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

In a recent appearance on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Bayley explained her decision for turning heel.

Bayley on why she turned heel

Bayley said that she felt that it was time to change her character due to her age and where she was in her career. She said that she didn't want to have the same character for the rest of her WWE career:

“I think because I did that (babyface) character for so long, as much as it was me, I felt with my age and what I was doing in my life and where I was in my career, literally growing up starting as a super bubbly babyface, that I was in awe to be there. I was like a little kid with a ponytail. But I felt myself growing up from having these championship matches in NXT, to winning the title in Brooklyn, to being the leader of the locker room once Charlotte, Sasha, and Becky got called up. It was a real gradual growth. It took a couple years, but it was time for a change and I didn’t want to be the same character for the rest of my career." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Bayley said that she cried when she lost the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair at last year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which she revealed was the catalyst to not "come back as the same person". The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she "fought" to change her career:

"I was like, I can’t come back as the same person. I really fought for the change to take my career in a different direction."

She revealed that it was the scariest decision she had taken but her best decision yet. After turning heel, Bayley completely transformed her character, from her looks to her in-ring persona.

She became the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, holding the title for a whopping 380 days. Her reign came to an end at this year's Hell in a Cell, when she lost to Sasha Banks.