"The past few have been really hard" - Bayley  breaks character and reveals she got emotional about recent WWE releases

Bayley is one of WWE's top stars in the women's division and in a rare break from her 'Role Model' persona, she has revealed that the multiple sets of WWE talent releases have emotionally affected her.

Speaking to Metro UK, Bayley was asked about the recent releases and how much change there has been this year and she gave a very candid answer about how she felt,

“For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented,” Bayley said. “And I’m just like what?!’ It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share travelling the road together.”

Bayley in the MSG advertisement pic.twitter.com/Y5xRQRLd7y — ⚡nikki⚡ (@bigbayleyenergy) July 6, 2021

Bayley said that a lot of them are really good friends with her and so talented that she didn't expect them to get released and will miss spending time with them, especially now that they're back on the road.

Bayley went on to add a rather touching message on top of that previous statement, stating that she knows that all of the Superstars that have been released will be successful elsewhere.

Several rounds of talent releases have taken place this year, with several major names like Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott and Lana among the names let go.

What is Bayley doing next in WWE?

Bayley has been involved in a feud with current SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair that will continue until at least the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where the two will face off in an 'I Quit' match.

The 'I Quit' match is probably going to end the feud with everyone assuming Sasha Banks will return to face off with Bianca Belair to continue their WrestleMania magic. It remains unclear what will be next for Bayley, though.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Rohit Mishra