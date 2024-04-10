Bayley reveals identity of one of her Egyptian 'servants' at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Bayley has revealed the identity of one of her 'servants' who carried her during her special entrance at WrestleMania XL.

The Role Model's elaborate Egyptian-themed entrance received massive praise from the WWE Universe. She took on IYO SKY in a WWE Women's Title match at The Show of Shows, and her entrance left the capacity crowd pleasantly surprised. She came out as Isis, the Egyptian goddess of love, healing, fertility, magic, and the moon, with four 'servants' carrying her down the ramp.

A fan recently put up a tweet, asking if the men who carried Bayley to the squared circle on Sunday were NXT recruits. The new WWE Women's Champion responded to the fan and revealed the identity of one of the men.

"Actually, no. Unfortunately I don’t know the other 3’s social media but the one in the back right is @AJKirsch. Thank you boys 💙🪄"

For those unaware, A.J. Kirsch is the voice of "Buzz," who is the main character of WWE 2K19's MyCareer mode. He once wrestled a tag team match against Heavy Machinery on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley on her title win over IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL

The new WWE Women's Champion was on cloud nine after defeating IYO SKY at 'Mania. She later appeared at the post-show press conference and opened up about her title win. Here's what she said:

“It really does feel like that (The win is a win for the fans). I feel that they have come along [into] this new era with us. They wanted the change so much. And I felt the change as soon as I came back from my injury. The first time at SummerSlam in that locker room, I felt that it was different. And that was just being in Hunter’s presence. I felt everybody was excited for the future and had hope. And I think the fans have been feeling that too.” [H/T WrestleZone]

The Role Model was one of WWE's MVPs during the height of the pandemic. She has worked incredibly hard over the past few years, and fans couldn't be happier to see her finally getting her big WrestleMania moment.

