Bayley reveals what she has to prove to Sasha Banks as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Bayley was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of her match against Sasha Banks where she defends the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, on the cusp of a 365-day reign with the title.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been teasing a rivalry for years now, and finally, the two of them are set to meet each other in the ring after Bayley's brutal heel turn saw their friendship and alliance of the past year shattered and brought to an end.

The two had been reigning as the Tag Team Champions as well, and ruling the roost on SmackDown and RAW during the pandemic, but all of that came to an end recently.

Bayley on needing to prove herself to Sasha Banks in WWE

Bayley revealed that she had felt for too long that she had held herself back in WWE and now she was out to prove herself to both WWE fans and Sasha Banks and that she had been trying for too long to prove herself to fans.

Bayley has found herself as a heel and has established herself on the roster and is currently in the middle of an almost year-long reign with the title.

"I don’t know if I could pick out just one thing. This whole pandemic era, Performance Center era, doing shows in front of no one, wrestling in front of no one, we did promos in front of no one. I think that showed a lot. That showed how well we come together as a team at WWE. For me, it was a blessing in disguise. I started realizing I could use this to my benefit by focusing on myself. That’s the first time in my career I was able to really grow and find out a lot about myself for the better. I’d held myself back too long trying to be a people-pleaser and a fan-pleaser, so I’m grateful for the chance to show the world, this company, the fans, and Sasha Banks that I was capable of this all along. Now it’s finally showing through, where I’m about to come up on a 365-day championship reign. I’m putting in the work every single week. I’m very proud of this."