Bayley reveals Vince McMahon's first reaction to her new hairstyle

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has the last say on the characters that WWE Superstars portray on screen, and he looks at every minute detail of a WWE character.

Several Superstars have noted in the past how Vince McMahon is particular about a Superstar's looks, be it their hairstyle, ring gear and more.

Two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was a recent guest on the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, where she spoke about showing her new hairstyle to Vince McMahon last year. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston piped in and said that he has heard of Superstars in the past being told to change their hairstyles immediately.

Bayley on Vince McMahon's first reaction to her new hairstyle

Bayley spoke about how she had to show WWE Chairman Vince McMahon her new hairstyle before going live on SmackDown. Bayley said that she showed the women in the locker room before showing it to the WWE Chairman and revealed that her peers were surprised by the new look. She then revealed Vince McMahon's reaction:

"The whole day I felt like. I just didn't feel like me. And then - almost before I debuted the new look I had to go see Vince (McMahon) so that he could approve of it. But I'm like 'you have to approve, it's my hair'. I went in there and did a twirl and spin so that he could see it. He was so quiet for a little bit, I was like 'I hope you like it. I can't go back and I'm not doing extensions.'"

McMahon eventually liked the look, which she debuted on the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown, facing and defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title.

Kofi Kingston revealed that the WWE Chairman had told Superstars to change their look immediately in the past.

"I know there's been people that have dyed their hair and they'll go (in), and he'd (Vince) be like, 'oh, I don't like it. Change it back.'"

Kofi stated that one has to wait a couple of weeks before changing the hair dye to a different color as there's risk of hair falling out.

