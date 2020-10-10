Bayley has been on the top of the WWE SmackDown Women's division for a year now, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair last October. After a run alongside her best friend Sasha Banks, when the duo were Women's Tag-Team Champions, Banks and Bayley are now feuding with each other.

My back is freakin done for.



And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good. #SmackDown #HIAC — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 10, 2020

Sasha Banks challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship on last night's episode of SmackDown. The matched ended in a DQ win for Sasha Banks after Bayley got herself disqualified intentionall

Bayley on which WWE Superstars have impressed her

“All I ever wanted was to be a pro wrestler and champion, and that’s what I’m doing.”



In her eight years in WWE, Bayley has never excelled as much as she has since winning the SmackDown women’s title for the second time last October https://t.co/3WblFrYmdq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2020

Bayley was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the SmackDown Women's Champion was asked about which WWE Superstars are impressing her. The first person Bayley named was NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart who is set to host the special 'Halloween Havoc' episode of NXT. The next person Bayley named was RAW Women's Champion Asuka who Bayley has feuded with in the past:

Shotzi [Blackheart] has really stood out to me. She’s someone I knew from the Bay Area. She trained in the same area as I did, but I never really wrestled her until that NXT match. Her performance in that gauntlet match, and now she’s hosting “Halloween Havoc,” and she has her own tank. NXT as a whole has stepped up.

And as much as it pains me to say this, the person that’s really stepped up is Asuka. I already had a lot of respect for her, but it’s only grown over the past few months. There is a reason why she is where she is and why she’s been doing it for so long. So besides Sasha and I for carrying the shows, I’d say it’s been Asuka.

After the DQ end to their title match on WWE SmackDown last night, Bayley is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at WWE Hell In A Cell. The rematch will take place inside the dreaded Hell In A Cell structure. This is the third HIAC match WWE has announced for the PPV.

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place later this month on October 25th, 2020.