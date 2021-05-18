Bayley states whether there's room for more than one "role model" in wrestling

Can the world of professional wrestling handle two role models? Bayley doesn't seem to think so.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski for the New York Post to discuss various topics. When Staszewski asked Bayley if there was room for two role models in professional wrestling, she shook her head.

Staszewski didn't let it go with a simple head shake, bringing up Bayley's recent interactions with AEW's Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on social media. He asked if it benefits both women with the fan interaction they both get from those tweets. This time Bayley replied with praise for Baker instead.

"I love Britt," Bayley said. "She’s awesome and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I can’t even hate on her. I’ve heard a podcast where she talked about it and there’s no hard feelings, there’s no disrespect and I only want the best for her because as a role model that’s how you’re supposed to react to these type of things. So, go get ’em Britt Baker."

Bayley doesn't believe there is room for another role model in wrestling

While Bayley might not believe there is room for two role models in the world of professional wrestling, it's no secret that these two women are two of the top stars for their respective companies.

Bayley is coming off a fantastic SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash. Britt Baker is preparing for an AEW Women's World Championship match against Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing.

Despite what Bayley says, we think there is plenty of room for two role models in the extensive world of wrestling. Just probably not in the same company.

