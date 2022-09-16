[Spoiler] Several top WWE RAW stars set to appear on this week's SmackDown

As per recent reports, Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are all set to appear on SmackDown this week.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kai and SKY successfully defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

In a recent report by PWInsider, it was noted that Damage CTRL will be joining the blue brand of SmackDown this Friday.

The faction's leader, Bayley, returned to WWE at SummerSlam in 2022 after a year-long hiatus alongside Kai and SKY and confronted Bianca Belair after her match against Becky Lynch.

Soon, the trio appeared on Monday Night and started feuding with the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

At Clash at the Castle, both teams faced each other in a six-woman tag team match, which was eventually won by Damage CTRL.

Bayley asked former champion to throw a party for her stablemate Dakota Kai

The Role Model recently asked the WWE Universe to throw a party for her stablemate, Dakota Kai.

Following Damage CTRL's historic win on the most recent episode of the red brand against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, Shayna Baszler mentioned that Kai has been constantly talking about her newly won championship.

The Queen of Spades took to Twitter to hilariously complain about Dakota as she wrote:

"We are 20min into a car ride from the airport & @ImKingKota has been INSUFFERABLE about her title & being a champion…"

Responding to the former UFC fighter's tweet, The Role Model defended her teammate as she asked fans to throw Kai a huge party.

Bayley wrote:

"ROLL DOWN THE WINDOW AND BLAST HER FAVORITE SONG. SHE DESERVES A STANDING OVATION FROM THE WHOLE CITY AND YOU BETTER THROW HER AN F’N BLOCK PARTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

