Bayley's new team confronted by potential new faction on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair collided with former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Genius of the Sky made her main roster debut at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai after The EST's RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks kicked off tonight's WWE RAW by addressing what took place at the Premium Live Event.

She invited Bianca Belair to the ring, and the two stars embraced before Lynch made her exit. The latter was attacked backstage by Bayley's new group with a chair. Their rampage continued on the show, as they also attacked Asuka and Alexa Bliss during their match.

Bianca came to their aid, and a one-on-one match was made between her and Iyo Sky. During the bout, The Role Model and Dakota Kai appeared at ringside, causing Belair to get distracted. They even prevented her from returning to the ring by sitting on the apron.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss then showed up to even the odds. The two groups began brawling in the ring, causing the match to end in a no contest. The fight continued, however, and several officials came out to separate them.

