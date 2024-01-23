Bayley’s plan backfires on WWE RAW; gets taken out by 272-pound superstar

Bayley's surprise appearance on WWE RAW ends with her lying on her back as a 272-pound superstar destroys her.

Ever since her return to WWE last year, Nia Jax has been a dominant force to be reckoned with. She has destroyed half the women's division and even challenged for the Women's World Championship.

Recently, Nia Jax has been involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch. Jax managed to win their only singles match in dominant fashion. Following that win, Jax appeared tonight on RAW to predict that she was going to win the Royal Rumble match and head to WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch interrupted her and reminded her that she has a big target on her back in the Royal Rumble match, as no one in the locker room likes her. Lynch was interrupted by Bayley, who said that she was going to win the Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model then shoved Lynch into Jax, but Nia attacked her. Lynch then hit the Manhandle slam on the SmackDown star. Jax threw Lynch over the top rope before hitting a leg drop on Bayley.

It remains to be seen whether any of these three former champions will end up winning the Royal Rumble.

