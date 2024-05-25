Bayley's potential SummerSlam opponent offers a scary warning

Bayley received a warning from a massive WWE star. This star could potentially face her at SummerSlam.

Ever since her WWE return, Nia Jax has been on a mission to win the women's title. She spent the most of last year in pursuit of Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship. She even came close on a couple of occasions but fell short each time.

When Nia Jax got drafted to WWE SmackDown, she made her intentions clear by attacking Bayley. Now, she seems more focused than ever before. Jax has rolled through pretty much everyone in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Tonight on the blue brand, she defeated Bianca Belair to make it to the final of the tournament. The winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament will receive a future title opportunity at WWE SummerSlam, as announced by Triple H earlier.

Hence, Jax confronted The Role Model backstage when she was about to head to the ring for her match against Chelsea Green. Jax told the WWE Women's Champion to keep the title clean until SummerSlam. Despite the warning, The Role Model calmly walked away from Jax.

Expand Tweet

However, Nia Jax will still have to beat Lyra Valkyria at King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow to earn her title shot at WWE SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback