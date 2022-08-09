"We have created fear" - Bayley's stable member has a message for the WWE women's division

Bayley's stable member Dakota Kai had a message for the entire women's division following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fans were shocked when Bayley returned to SummerSlam after over a year of inactivity. However, she didn't return alone, as she aligned herself with the returning Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky from the black and gold brand.

The trio have been trying to make their mark in the women's division and have targeted RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the process. Speaking to Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk, Dakota Kai had a message for the entire women's division:

"Sarah, in the short amount of time that we have been here, we have created fear in the division. We have controlled this division, so it doesn't matter if it's Nikki and Duodrop or Asuka and Alexa, alright. The fact of the matter is none of them can hang with us and none of them can lace our boots." (From 1:01 to 1:20)

The trio have been terrorizing the red brand ever since they took Becky Lynch out of their way. It would be interesting to see how the trio go about making a name for themselves on RAW.

Bayley's stable defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke on WWE RAW

The women's tag team division came to a heartbreaking halt when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. The champions left without the titles and the entire division ended for a while.

After Triple H took over Vince McMahon's creative duties, the women's tag team division was hit with a reset button. Last night, a tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions began with 16 women taking part in the tournament.

Last night, Bayley's stablemates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky entered the tournament. The duo faced WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina in the first round. The match ended when Sky hit a moonsault and secured the win for the team.

The two are the first women to qualify for the second round of the tournament. They will face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka versus Nikki A.S.H and Duodrop. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see whether the newly formed stable can go all the way to acquiring the tag team gold and go on to dominate the division.

