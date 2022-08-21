Bayley's WWE faction is apparently getting a new two-word name

As per WWE's recent trademark filings, Bayley's stable could be called "DAMAGE CTRL" moving forward.

The company registered a trademark on August 16th with the USPTO for the aforementioned two-word name in the entertainment services category.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky have made multiple references relating to "control" since they made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam 2022.

Their recent social media activity also pretty much confirms the new name, as Bayley wrote the words "Damage Control" in her tweet after the recent RAW episode.

While WWE is yet to officially label the trio on TV, "DAMAGE CTRL" is what they will seemingly call themselves as Bayley, Kai, and Sky look to conquer the women's division.

Bayley's stable is being positioned for a big push in WWE

The main roster has been infused with several fresh faces since Triple H assumed control of WWE's creative department on RAW and SmackDown.

Bayley was out of action for more than a year due to a serious knee injury, while her stablemates were not even contracted to the promotion sometime back.

SummerSlam 2022 was Triple H's first premium live event as the Head of Creative, and he certainly did not disappoint fans with his decision-making throughout the show.

The introduction of the Bayley-led faction was seen as a statement from The Game as he intends to do things differently than the previous regime under Vince McMahon.

Ever since showing up at SummerSlam, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky have consistently featured on TV over the past few weeks. They have been feuding with three of RAW's top female babyfaces as WWE is building towards a potentially show-stealing match.

The heel trio will take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman contest at Clash at the Castle, and the quality of the tag team match could determine the faction's long-term future.

What are your opinions on Bayley's "DAMAGE CTRL" stable? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron