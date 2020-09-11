Bayley-Sasha Banks breakup segment reportedly gets the highest viewership across all TV shows in months

If there was any shred of doubt as to the level of star power that Sasha Banks and Bayley have, the SmackDown segment speaks for itself. On 4th September 2020, The Golden Role Models Sasha Banks and Bayley faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a rematch from Payback for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

As expected, The Golden Role Models failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship, after which the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turned on Sasha Banks in a move that was three years in the making.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been nothing short of dominant in 2020, with Bayley's Championship reign on SmackDown closing in on a year, while Sasha Banks enjoyed short reigns with the RAW Women's title and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The break-up saw Bayley viciously assault Sasha Banks to end their partnership. Dave Meltzer told Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that the numbers that segment pulled alone were staggering:

The 9-9:30 which was the Tag Team title rematch with Sasha [Banks] and Bayley and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and their subsequent break-up did a big number. It was 2.32 million viewers - that was the highest segment for anything on any show for months.

When will Sasha Banks make her return?

The vicious assault of Sasha Banks in the hands of Bayley was seemingly to write her out of television. There has been speculation that Sasha Banks and Bayley could meet later on, which implied that The Boss won't return until next year.

It would be a big blow for the women's division if they weren't going to have one of their biggest superstars. Either way, Bayley vs Sasha Banks is now the big money rivalry to get to and there's going to be a lot of anticipation and hype when Sasha Banks eventually returns.

Either way, one can only hope that if Sasha Banks is out for a while, then she will return when the crowds can come back. However, that still looks like it's going to be a while away.