Bayley and Sasha Banks get into a silent Twitter battle after losing their Championships at WWE Payback

The Golden Role Models, Bayley, and Sasha Banks lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback.

The ending of the match saw the Queen of Spades locking both of them in submission holds simultaneously. While Sasha Banks managed to hold herself, Bayley tapped out resulting in them losing their titles.

While the two refused to comment on their loss after Payback for an exclusive WWE interview, Sasha Banks later sent out a subtle clarification on Twitter, claiming that it was not her who tapped out and thus putting the blame on Bayley.

Now, the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has replied to Sasha Banks' tweet and she doesn't look happy with being blamed like that. You can check out the tweet and reply below.

Dude — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 31, 2020

The tensions between Sasha Banks and Bayley

It was not long ago when both Sasha Banks and Bayley held two titles each and were ruling the women's division on the main roster. At WWE SummerSlam, Asuka faced both of them for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship respectively. While Sasha helped Bayley retain her title, Bayley was unable to return the favors as Asuka won the RAW Women's title.

Sasha Banks was visibly frustrated after losing her title, but the two got back together with Bayley mentioning that Sasha still has one title. But with their loss at Payback, Sasha Banks has gone from having two titles to no title in just a week.

Things are not looking good for the alliance between the Golden Role Models and it is to be seen if they can co-exist going forward. The long and slow build towards the eventual Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud might be reaching its boiling point and the question is - will WWE pull the trigger now or make the fans wait further?

