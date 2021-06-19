Former WWE Superstar praises Bayley for being a "savage" in the ring

There is no denying that Bayley is an extremely talented superstar who has helped make the WWE women's division what it is today. Bayley's character has been on a whole other level since she turned heel making her must-see WWE TV

The Role Model currently finds herself embroiled in a feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Her character has been so good that it has garnered praise from the entire wrestling community. Former WWE Superstars and current superstars alike have been showering praise on the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lana recently tweeted out about Bayley and praised her for being a "savage" in the ring. Lana was released from WWE a few weeks ago and has been more open about her opinions since then.

"I love watching @itsBayleyWWE be a savage in the ring. Savages make me happy." said Lana

I love watching @itsBayleyWWE be a savage in the ring. Savages make me happy — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2021

Bayley certainly has a very aggressive in-ring style and shares the same qualities on the mic as well. Lana's assessment of Bayley is spot on and we hope that she continues to bring that "savage" character with her to the ring every night.

Bayley will face Bianca Belair inside Hell in a Cell

Bayley's feud with Bianca Belair has reached such a state that Belair was forced to challenge the Role Model to a match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The challenge was issued following some interesting claims from Bayley that the SmackDown Women's Champion had cheated during their previous match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The stage was set for June 20th, but Bianca Belair decided to demand a new stipulation for their match. It was confirmed on tonight's SmackDown that the two women will do battle inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

This will be just the fourth match in the history of the WWE Women's Division to take place inside the unholy contraption. It will certainly be one of those matches that the WWE Universe will be keeping an eye out for.

Who do you think will come out of Hell in a Cell as the winner? Bayley or Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments section below.

