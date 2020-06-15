Bayley savagely trolls NXT Superstar after Backlash 2020

The champion had a suggestion or two for NXT talents.

Bayley and Sasha Banks will hope to stay true to their words.

Bayley is nailing her role as a heel

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The IIconics and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to retain their Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash 2020. As confirmed by WWE, Banks and Bayley will be on this week's NXT where they will face Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart in a tag team title match.

Following their Backlash win, Banks and Bayley were interviewed backstage, and the two best friends were excited with their dominant win. When asked to comment on her win, Sasha Banks was quick to point out the ease with which she pinned Bliss and retained the titles.

"It wasn't just a quick win, it was THE win."

Bayley also supported her best friend and said,

"She got the talent. She got the skill. She got the strategy, helloooooo!!!

Following that, Banks and Bayley went on to address their upcoming match on NXT. Banks stated that they are the role models, and the NXT Superstars should be excited to fight them.

"We are the role models for a reason. Of Course, they are excited to wrestle us. They look up to us."

Bayley took their confidence to a whole new level when she urged her opponents to not get starstruck. She ended her message by calling box and Blackheart 'idiots' before asking for another interviewer.

"They are like little sister or little kids who look up to us so much. We are like so good. Those idiots better to realise who they are stepping in the ring with, okay? Don't be all goo goo ga ga and all starstruck in front of us, okay? They should know that when we get down to business, we will handle them 'One, Two, Three!' so quick! Super quick, just like tonight. "

You can watch the entire video below:

Bayley and Sasha Banks as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time. The inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions previously dropped their title to The IIconics at WrestleMania last year.

After winning the title again, Bayley now has both the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team title. They have successfully defended their gold on the first PPV after winning the titles and are now set to defend it for the second time this week.

WWE have also been teasing a budding feud between Bayley and Banks. It appears that losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time might be a catalyst in moving that much-awaited plot forward in the coming months.