  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bayley saves popular WWE star from The Judgment Day on RAW; title match teased

Bayley saves popular WWE star from The Judgment Day on RAW; title match teased

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:56 GMT
The Role Model saved a popular star from The Judgment Day on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Role Model saved a popular star from The Judgment Day on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Bayley saved a major WWE Superstar from The Judgment Day during tonight's episode of RAW. The Role Model transferred from SmackDown to RAW earlier this year.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez tonight on the red brand. Raquel went for her finishing move, but Valkyria was able to break free and countered it into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Liv Morgan and Rodriguez attacked the champion and beat her down in the ring.

Bayley came to the rescue and fought The Judgment Day off before helping Lyra Valkyria back to her feet. She then took a look at the Women's Intercontinental Championship before handing it back to the Valkyria.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley earlier this month to become the number one contender. The veteran had a conversation with Lyra Valkyria following the match, and the Women's Intercontinental Champion promised to give her a title shot if she was able to successfully defend the title against Rodriguez.

The 35-year-old defeated IYO SKY to become WWE Women's Champion last year at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see when Valkyria defends her title against the former leader of Damage CTRL in the weeks ahead.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी