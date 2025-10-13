Bayley says she is 28-year-old WWE star’s only friend

Bayley is currently riding a massive wave of success on WWE RAW. She is going through a gimmick change and is invested in the red brand's women's tag team division. The Role Model is already regarded as a locker room leader, and her fellow superstars often speak highly of the veteran's welcoming nature. Recently, the former Women's Champion stated that she is the only friend of a 28-year-old star.An account on X (fka Twitter) shared a clip featuring 28-year-old Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. A fan asked the RAW stars questions and inquired about Bird Lady's alleged claim that The Role Model is her only friend. To which the former Women's Champion jokingly said that she is Valkyria's &quot;only friend&quot; and the two had a great laugh. Check out the clip below:Bayley is booked for WWE RAW tonightThe former leader of the Damage CTRL faction is set to compete in front of Australian fans on Monday Night RAW. She will be teaming up with the former Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, to take on their rivals, the Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.Given Bayley's new WWE gimmick of dual personality, she may cause problems in the bout, which could cost Valkyria and her the match against Rodriguez and Perez.Moreover, tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is bound to be a big night for the Judgment Day stable. Not only will Raquel and Roxanne be in action, but the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, will also defend his title against Penta.That said, all attention is on this tag team contest, how it unfolds on the flagship show, whether it will showcase another shade of Bayley, and where her new persona gets her in the Stamford-based promotion in the upcoming weeks.