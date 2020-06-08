Bayley says she isn't Becky Lynch's replacement; makes demand to fans

Becky Lynch is currently out of action due to her pregnancy.

Bayley suggested another moniker to fans for them to address her with.

Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently tweeted a message for the WWE Universe, and suggested a moniker they need to use henceforth while addressing her. Many of you must have noticed that some of Bayley's fans refer to her as Bayley 2 Belts while addressing her on social media. Bayley isn't thrilled with this moniker, as it bears a resemblance to Becky 2 Belts, the name that Becky Lynch donned back in 2019 after her historic WrestleMania 35 victory.

Bayley instead told the fans to refer to her as Bayley Dos Straps. Check out the tweet below:

SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt pic.twitter.com/TlVcI7OqCb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2020

Bayley, just like Becky Lynch, is doing quite well for herself on the main roster

Bayley has been SmackDown Women's Champion ever since last year when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the belt. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the Women's Tag Team Championships. Thus, giving Bayley two belts to carry on her shoulders.

Tensions were mounting between Bayley and Sasha Banks for a while now, but the duo looked perfectly in sync this past week and even took a shot at their rumored WrestleMania 35 backstage tantrum by pretending to cry on the floor during their photoshoot. It would be interesting to see what Becky Lynch thinks of Bayley's demand for her fans.