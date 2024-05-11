Bayley says what she was doing during SmackDown; sends message

Bayley has mentioned what she was doing during WWE SmackDown tonight and sent a message to her colleagues.

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set to take place later this month in Saudi Arabia. The contests' finals will be on the show. The road leading up to the finals will feature several bracket-style tournament matches. The tournament has been divided into sections—one for RAW and the other for SmackDown.

Tonight on SmackDown, several tournament matches took place for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. On the women's side, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair qualified for the next round after winning their respective matches.

During SmackDown, Bayley took to social media to say that she was sitting back and watching the Queen of the Tournament matches take place. She also mentioned that the participants have been killing it.

"These women are killing it and showing how important this #QueenOfTheRing tournament is. I love to be able to sit back and watch tonight #SmackDown," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Bayley wasn't active in tonight's episode of SmackDown but appeared in a backstage interview. So far, the Role Model isn't scheduled for a match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

