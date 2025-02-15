  • home icon
  Bayley says she "won't be able to sleep for a week," reveals reason

Bayley says she "won’t be able to sleep for a week," reveals reason

Bayley (via WWE
The Role Model Bayley

WWE Superstar Bayley shared a message on X after the events of last night's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. The Role Model wasn't happy with how things played out during the game.

Last night, Team Barry Bonds picked up a 66-55 win over Team Jerry Rice in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. WWE Superstar Bayley was one of the celebs who participated in the game and wasn't happy with her performance. For those unaware, the former WWE Women's Champion played for Team Rice in the game.

Shortly after the game, The Role Model took to X and shared a message, stating that she wouldn't be able to sleep for a week.

Check out her full post below:

"I had one shot. One opportunity. To score on Baron Davis, and I missed it. I won’t be able to sleep for a week. Off to #NXTVengeanceDay and taking it out on all of them."
The 35-year-old WWE star is now focusing on NXT Vengeance Day. At the event, the NXT Women's Title will be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match. Giulia will take on Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade with her NXT Women's Championship on the line.

Fans are excited to see who comes out on top when these four talented women go at it in the ring.

