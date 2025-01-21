Bayley seemingly injured during match on RAW; suffers crushing defeat

Bayley suffered a heartbreaking loss tonight on RAW. She was seemingly injured during the match.

The Role Model has had a long history with Nia Jax. The two women have feuded for the better part of the past year. It was Nia who ended the former's title reign last year. She has tried to regain her title from Jax several times since then but has fallen short each time.

Hence, with the transfer window open, The Role Model thought a change of brands might benefit her, so she moved to RAW. Tonight, on the red brand, she also declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble match. She was interrupted by Nia Jax, who stated that she was going to win the Rumble.

Later in the night, these two women locked horns in the ring. Nia attempted a leg drop during the match, but the Role Model tried to roll out of the way. However, she wasn't quick enough, and Nia landed on her shoulder. This pivotal point in the match hindered the former WWE Women's Champion's chance of winning. In the end, Nia picked up another win over the Role Model.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley's hurt shoulder will hurt her chances of winning the Royal Rumble.

