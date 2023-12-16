Bayley sends a bold message after a huge win on WWE SmackDown; Damage CTRL responds to her

The former WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently took to social media to brag about Damage CTLR members' huge win on SmackDown.

On the December 15 edition of the blue brand show, Kairi Sane and Asuka finally reunited as The Kabuki Warriors for the first time in nearly three years. The duo went into tag team action against the team of Michin and Zelina Vega.

As The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess made their way into the ring, Vega and The O.C. member attacked them from behind even before the bell rang.

The four women were involved in a hard-hitting contest. However, the LWO member and Michin could not carry their momentum and dominance over The Kabuki Warriors.

Thanks to The Role Model's interference, Kairi Sane picked up the victory for her team. Following WWE SmackDown, the 34-year-old star shared a bold message about being the mover and shaker for the Damage CTRL faction.

"'Be a role player, role model, while you roll with ‘em' #SmackDown @WWE," Bayley wrote.

Damage CTRL member responded to Bayley's tweet

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 34-year-old star cut a scathing promo in a backstage segment. She said that the heel faction has now become stronger than ever with the addition of The Kabuki Warriors.

Bayley also noted that The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess would go for the Tag Team Titles and also announced her spot for the 2024 women's Royal Rumble. The leader of Damage CTRL promised to win the multi-woman contest and dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Following her bold message on social media, Asuka responded to The Role Model and sent her lots of love.

"Me too," wrote Asuka.

It remains to be seen if The Role Model wins the Royal Rumble and becomes the number one contender to face Mami at the Showcase of the Immortals.

