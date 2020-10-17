Bayley sends a bold message to Sasha Banks; claims she's done with her

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley's title reign is in jeopardy as she is scheduled to defend her title against her former "best friend" Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell later this month. The two have been at each other's throats for the past month ever since Bayley turned on Sasha on the SmackDown after WWE Payback.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley and Sasha Banks had a contract signing segment for their title match at WWE Hell in a Cell. During the segment, Sasha Banks threatened Bayley to take away her title. Listening to this, the SmackDown Women's Champion surprisingly left the segment without signing the contract.

Bayley has now sent a bold message via her Twitter account claiming that she is #1 and she is 'SMACKDOWN'[. She also went on to claim that she is done with Sasha Banks. You can check out her tweet below. The story between the two has surely taken another interesting turn.

Burn the stupid contract cause I’m done with you.

I’m #1

I’m the Consistent Champion

I’m a Role Model

I AM SMACKDOWN



Bayley and Sasha Banks in WWE

Bayley and Sasha Banks have had a long history, starting from their time in NXT. It was Bayley who defeated the Legit Boss to win the NXT Women's Championship and also faced her in her farewell NXT match.

On the main roster, they have mostly worked as a team, being two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two were together ever since Sasha Banks' return last year and subsequent heel turn. WWE was teasing either of them turning on the other for a long time and it finally happened on the SmackDown after WWE Payback where Bayley viciously attacked her "best friend" with steel chairs.

The two are now set to take each other on inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell later this month. Could this be the end of Bayley's record-breaking title reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion?