Bayley sends a four-word message to a current WWE champion days after her return

On the SmackDown before Bash In Berlin, Bayley returned to WWE programming for the first time since losing the Women's Championship. On Twitter/X, she sent a four-word message to Nia Jax.

Bayley lost the Women's Championship to Jax at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. During the match's closing moments, Tiffany Stratton distracted the now-former champion, leading to Nia's victory.

On Twitter/X, Bayley posted a clip of her powerbombing Jax during their match at SummerSlam. The Role Model sent a four-word message:

"DROP! I’M GOIN INNNNNNN," wrote Bayley.

Bayley won the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL by defeating IYO SKY. She successfully defended the championship against Stratton and Naomi at Backlash France.

In her final televised title defense, she defeated Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. During WWE's tour of Japan, the 35-year-old superstar defended the title against the legendary Meiko Satomura.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE will turn Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton's alliance into a rivalry

Dutch Mantell believes Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton will feud by the time WrestleMania 41 rolls around.

While Stratton helped Jax win the Women's Championship, she is also the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase and has teased cashing in on the reigning champion.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran predicted a feud between Jax and Stratton. He said:

"Like I've always said, don't tell these stories [in a complicated way]," Mantell stated. "Tell it so simply that a 10-year-old kid or eight-year-old kid can understand it, then you'll understand it and all the people will understand it. So what we're waiting for, probably by next WrestleMania, it will be Tiffany and Nia Jax."

On the SmackDown before Bash In Berlin, Jax successfully retained the Women's Championship against Michin (Mia Yim).

