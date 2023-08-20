Bayley sends a four-word message after Damage CTRL attacks top WWE Superstar on SmackDown

In the aftermath of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to Twitter to send a short message aimed at Bianca Belair.

On Friday's show, Belair and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and IYO SKY in a tag team bout. Post-match, The EST was blindsided by Damage CTRL, as the faction injured Belair's knee with steel chairs before the assault was stopped.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model reacted to a tweet from WWE's official handle. She seemingly justified Damage CTRL's attack with her four-word message.

"Don't be freakin' stupid," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair recently disclosed her plan to get "revenge" on WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY

Bianca Belair recently opened up about losing her title to IYO SKY after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

The EST dethroned Asuka to win the title at the SummerSlam premium live event. However, shortly afterward, SKY defeated Belair to secure the gold. In an interview with Mike Jones, Belair said the following about her loss:

"I was champion for 90 seconds. I try to laugh about it to keep my spirits high. I always say, 'It still counts.' At the end of the day, IYO SKY came out, she cashed in on me after I had gone through a 30-minute match with an injured knee. I'm not making excuses for it. If I was IYO SKY, I would have probably done the same thing, that's what being Ms. Money in the Bank is all about."

Expand Tweet

Belair added that she was aiming to recapture the Women's Championship from SKY:

'I'm definitely coming after that title, I only got to hold it in my hands for 90 seconds, the brand new WWE Women's Title, I definitely want to hold it in my hands for longer than 90 seconds. You best believe I'm coming back with a vengeance, and I'm after IYO SKY for revenge."

It remains to be seen if there are plans for a rematch between SKY and Belair at some point in the future.

Would you like to see SKY vs. Belair once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here