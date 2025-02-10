Bayley sends a grateful message about upcoming match

Bayley is scheduled to participate in a major match on WWE RAW this week. She sent a grateful message ahead of this match.

Around the same time last year, Bayley was on top of the world after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. She then defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, claiming the WWE Women's Championship. However, things have gone downhill for her since she lost her title to Nia Jax. She was unable to win the Rumble this year, and her WrestleMania status remains uncertain.

Now, she has a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, which could secure her spot at WrestleMania 41. However, she will have to defeat Lyra Valkyria in a qualifying match this week on RAW.

Natalya took to social media recently to express her excitement over watching these two women square off.

The Role Model thanked the WWE veteran for her kind words.

"Thank you nattie 🥹❤️"

Bayley will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship

Bayley returned to NXT a couple of weeks ago and confronted Roxanne Perez, who had just lost her title to Giulia. However, the return didn't go well as Perez slapped her. The former NXT Women's Champion then appeared on RAW and SmackDown, attempting to initiate another physical altercation before security stopped her.

The Role Model even teamed up with Giulia to take on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in the January 28 episode of NXT. She also made it clear that she wanted to win the NXT Women's Title once again. Now, all three women will compete in a title match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

It will be interesting to see if the Role Model can win the NXT Women's Championship.

