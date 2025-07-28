Bayley sends a heartfelt message: "Really needed that today"

Bayley recently took part in a fan interaction. Following this, she sent a heartfelt message to her fans.Over the years, Bayley has grown to become one of the top women's stars in WWE. She has become an inspiration to a lot of young girls and women pursuing their dreams. The Role Model is a fan favorite WWE Superstar today, and this is evident in the reactions she gets during her matches. Despite going through a bit of a rough patch recently, the former Hugger's fans have not failed to disappoint her.The former WWE Women's Champion recently took part in a meet and greet in Detroit and was greeted by several fans who came to see her and brought her gifts. Following the fan interaction, she took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans for the love they showed. She also showed off some of the gifts she received.&quot;I just had one of the best meet and greets that I've ever had in WWE here in Detroit, Michigan, for a Minute Maid at a Kroger grocery store. There was over 500 people standing out in almost a hundred degrees, degree weather and coming in all sweaty. And it was just the best. So fun and energetic. And it meant like, look at all these bracelets that I got. Holy moly, I got some of the most special gifts today, [shows off gifts] painting from NXT Brooklyn. It's gonna be a 10-year anniversary next month. This one I audibly gasped in my hotel room because it's from Love and Basketball, My favorite movie. Monica Wright's High School Jersey. This is so special and thoughtful. Man, but that was a big surprise. And like these, just, these drawings really, they make my day.&quot;She continued to say that she was going to remember this day for a long time since it was so special to her. She also got some free sushi from a chef. Bayley then thanked her fans for the love they showed her and can't wait to return to Detroit again.&quot;I swear this is something that, like a day that I'm gonna be thinking about for a long time. Um, I had a really special one that just stuck with me because it's very simple. Just says, 'Hope you win everything,' with a heart on it. It's so simple and I'm gonna frame it and put it in my room. I also got free, free sushi from a chef. It was just such a great day and I just wanted to make this video so that everybody that came, I hope you know how much I really appreciate it. Really needed that today. This week has been exhausting and I had the best time. Seriously. Thank you guys so much. And I can't wait to come back to Detroit.&quot;Bayley suffers major setback ahead of SummerSlam 2025For the past couple of weeks, Bayley has been involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She first competed for the title on the June 23, 2025, episode of RAW, but the match ended in a DQ after Lyra Valkyria got involved.At WWE Evolution 2025, Bayley, Lyra, and Becky competed for the title, but it was The Man who won the match. Following this loss, Lyra and The Role Model competed in a Two Out of Three Falls Match to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This time, Lyra was able to win.The Role Model had one last chance to compete at SummerSlam when she and Lyra Valkyria fought for the Women's Tag Team Titles last week on RAW. However, they were unable to win the match.Now, it looks like Bayley might miss SummerSlam.If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.