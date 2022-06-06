"Just imagine" - Bayley sends an interesting message ahead of Hell in a Cell, reflects on historic matches against Sasha Banks and current champion

Bayley recently tweeted an interesting message as she reflected on her previous Hell in a Cell matches against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Banks at Hell in a Cell 2020, which took place behind closed doors at the Amway Center.

Fast forward to Hell in a Cell 2021. This time, The Role Model faced Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Yuengling Center. However, she was once again unable to get her hand raised.

Taking to Twitter, The former SmackDown Champion looked back on the two bouts, writing:

"2 HIAC matches, in less than 1 years time, 0 fans in attendance. Just imagine... ..."

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 2 HIAC matches, in less than 1 years time, 0 fans in attendance.



The WWE Universe reacted positively to Bayley's recent tweet

Despite being away from the squared circle due to her injury, Bayley has managed to keep the buzz alive among her supporters and the WWE Universe in general.

Following the former SmackDown Women's Champion's recent tweet, the WWE Universe went crazy and has been constantly questioning whether she would make her return to the company or not. Here are some of the interesting fan reactions:

Replying to her tweet, one fan billed the former RAW Women's Champion as the G.O.A.T. of Hell in a Cell. Whereas another labeled her as the 'Pandemic goat' and praised her for her incredible work during the Covid-19 era.

Some fans recalled The Role Model's Hell in a Cell matches and claimed that in 2023, she will get her fair chance of competing inside the gruesome structure with an arena full of fans.

⚡bayarealegend⚡💋💚 @dabaylegend @itsBayleyWWE 2 hiac matches and both banger. Next year you will get the chance to do it again in front of fans @itsBayleyWWE 2 hiac matches and both banger. Next year you will get the chance to do it again in front of fans

Shortly after the Hell in a Cell 2021 show, The Role Model suffered her long-term ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. The injury would sideline her for nine months and the former multi-time women's champion is yet to make her comeback.

