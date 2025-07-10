Bayley sends a message ahead of WWE Evolution 

Bayley took to social media to send out a message just a few days away from WWE Evolution. She was responding to a fan's post on social media.

The Role Model is scheduled to face Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this Sunday night. Last week on RAW, she faced Valkyria in a no.1 contender's match, but the bout ended in a draw. The three stars were involved in a brawl on the red brand this past Monday, and Lyra stood tall after hitting the WWE veterans with her Nightwing finisher.

A fan recently posted a video montage of the feud on X and used Paramore's You First song as the soundtrack. Paramore is Bayley's favorite rock band. She quote-tweeted the post and included some lyrics from the song.

"E V O L U T I O N. Which wolf wins? I guess it really depends, just gotta wait and see. Which one's appetite's the biggest? Turns out I'm living in a horror film. Where I'm both the killer and the final girl. So who, who are you?" she wrote.

Will Bayley walk out of WWE Evolution as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion?

The Role Model is the only superstar going into this match to not have held the Women's IC Title next. Lyra Valkyria was the inaugural champion while Becky Lynch is the current titleholder. The Man won two titles after she returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, even though she and Lyra only held the Women's Tag Team Title for one day.

Bayley could've been the one to hold the tag titles alongside Lyra Valkyria, but she was attacked by Becky and missed WrestleMania. She wants to get her retribution by dethroning Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution. It'll be interesting to see whether she accomplishes that task.

