Bayley sends a message aimed at WWE Superstar ahead of Women's Title defense at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Bayley is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Ahead of their title match, The Role Model sent a message aimed at the challenger.

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship. For her first title defense, she defeated Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash: France. Following a victory against Chelsea Green on SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, Niven stepped up as Bayley's next challenger.

Following the Clash at the Castle: Scotland kick-off show, the reigning Women's Champion took to Instagram to label herself "UK's adopted daughter."

"Da UK’s adopted daughter. Piper, you may have laid the foundation for pro wrestling in Scotland, but I’ve earned their love through my work over the years. I’m ready for a fight. Can’t wait for tomorrow night!" wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post:

Piper Niven is confident in her chances against Bayley at Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Piper Niven is determined to beat Bayley at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The 33-year-old is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion but is yet to win a singles title in WWE.

Speaking in a recent interview with PWInsider, Niven vowed to dethrone Bayley.

"I think [Bayley] is Incredibly talented. I think she brings out the best in her opponents and I really think that is that's something that should be respected not just as a fan but as a fellow performer and you really admire the people that work like that and another performer like that comes to mind, Shawn Michaels, so I really do have a lot of respect for her, but. With that in mind I'll try and keep that respect in mind when I'm drilling her head into the mat and taking her belt off her."

It remains to be seen who walks out as the WWE Women's Champion at Clash at the Castle.