"You're the worst" - Bayley sends a message to popular WWE Superstar

Multi-time women's champion Bayley has sent a message to current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair competed in the main event of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with Asuka and Liv Morgan to take on the heel trio of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Sonya Deville. The babyfaces picked up the victory before the show went off the air.

Following the show, Belair took to Twitter to share a hilarious clip of her accidentally hitting Asuka with her braid. She further joked about the same, stating that her braid is "Ready for Asuka" before adding that it was unintentional.

"The BRAID IS READY FOR ASUKA!!!@WWEAsuka So happy you’re back! Let’s go! The braid was just unintentionally whooping my teammates… she was showing out tonight," wrote Bianca Belair in her tweet.

Bayley, who remains very active on social media, noticed the same. Staying true to her on-screen heel character, The Role Model replied to Belair's tweet by saying - "OMG, you're the worst."

Bayley has some unfinished business with Bianca Belair

A former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley has been away from WWE television for nearly ten months now. She suffered an injury in July last year while training at WWE's performance center.

It is worth noting that before her unfortunate injury, she was all set to challenge then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

However, she could not compete due to her injury just days before the show and was replaced by Carmella. The title match was taken off the premium live event and instead took place on an episode of SmackDown before the show.

Considering how The Role Model was taken out of the title match, Bayley has unfinished business with Bianca Belair. If she makes her return on Monday Night RAW, it will make sense for her to go after the EST of WWE and get a shot at her RAW Women's Title and settle the score between them.

