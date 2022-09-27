"You've got it all"- Bayley breaks character to send a message to underutilized WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a heartfelt message to Mustafa Ali, who shared a picture of himself along with his daughter on Twitter.

Ali has been absent from TV programming for over a month. The former 205 Live star last competed on RAW on August 15th where he teamed up with Cedric Alexander to take on Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz. However, he is a prominent face on Main Event and is often seen on the network's exclusive program.

Mustafa Ali seems to be enjoying life away from the squared circle. The highflyer recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture of him and his child. Bayley was quick to respond to him, stating that he has "got it all."

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

Bayley could face Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules

The Role Model was involved in a heated rivalry with Bianca Belair in 2021 before the former's unfortunate injury. The duo were slated to lock horns in an "I Quit" match before the injury derailed those plans.

However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion picked up from where she left off as she confronted Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The duo have been at odds ever since, with Bayley being joined by Iyo Sky and Lo Shirai, while Bianca had Alexa Bliss and Asuka in her corner.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

#WWERaw Time to do some Damage CTRL Time to do some Damage CTRL#WWERaw https://t.co/zUp1R5707J

The two groups also collided at the Clash at the Castle where Damage CTRL picked up the victory. The Role Model faced off against Alexa Bliss on last week's RAW. After defeating Bliss with a little help from her group, the former said she wanted a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

While Bianca Belair has not yet responded to the challenge, the EST of WWE is most likely to accept it as she is not one to back away from a fight. It'll be interesting to see if WWE decides to add a stipulation to their potential match like their last scheduled match had.

Would you like to see Bayley square off against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far