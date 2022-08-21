"Toxic fan" - Bayley sends a message to WWE Superstar following main roster debut

Bayley has sent a message to WWE star Jacy Jayne after her interaction with former Intercontinental Champion Stu Bennett.

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Jayne, alongside her Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin, made their main roster debut. The duo defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to progress to the next round of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne replied to a tweet from Bennett and suggested that Toxic Attraction was bringing home their win for the NXT 2.0 commentator.

Check out Jayne and Bennett's interaction below:

In response to the tweet, Bayley wrote:

"HUGE toxic fan over here but……don’t be silly."

Check out Bayley's reaction to Jayne:

During Toxic Attraction's match on this week's SmackDown, The Role Model was sitting in the front row alongside her stablemates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. After their win on Monday Night RAW, the latter duo has also qualified for the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Bayley's tweet to Jacy Jayne

In reaction to Bayley's tweet, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions, as one Twitter user even suggested that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could ditch Mandy Rose and join Damage CTRL.

Despite Dolin and Jayne's main roster debut, Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose is yet to make her return to the main roster. Hence, The Role Model and her faction have the number's advantage, at least for the time being.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Sky and Kai will face Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayne's next challenge on the main roster will be against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the same tournament. There is a chance of the two teams crossing paths in the final.

However, Damage CTRL will also have to deal with the trio of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bliss at Clash at the Castle when the two teams square off in a six-woman tag team match.

