"Free agent" - Bayley sends an ominous message regarding her future; Makes the WWE Universe curious 

Bayley has sent an ominous message regarding her future, which has left the WWE Universe curious on social media. However, the tweet was an obvious joke, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion is preparing to make her return to WWE programming.

The Role Model has been sidelined with an ACL injury for months now. The injury occurred while she was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it was noted that she would be sidelined for nine months.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley recently claimed to be a free agent and also posted an hourglass emoji with it. During WWE's last Draft in October, she posted a similar tweet.

Check out The Role Model's recent 'free agent' tweet:

heheh @heheh71062235 @Ak47_441 @itsBayleyWWE She isn’t leaving… it means that she not on either raw or sd…. @Ak47_441 @itsBayleyWWE She isn’t leaving… it means that she not on either raw or sd….

👾Drewsyfer 👾 @Drewsyfer413 @itsBayleyWWE It would shake the MF wrestling world if you showed up on Dynamite @itsBayleyWWE It would shake the MF wrestling world if you showed up on Dynamite

Bayley could return to WWE after WrestleMania 38, alongside Asuka

WWE Superstars Bayley and Asuka have both been on the sidelines, dealing with their respective injuries. According to a report from PWInsider, though, the two superstars' returns have already been confirmed.

WWE is currently waiting to bring back Asuka and put her in a proper storyline, as they think it would be a suitable way to reintroduce her. The Empress of Tomorrow suffered a shoulder injury during the Money in the Bank event back in July 2021.

As for The Role Model, WWE doesn't plan on booking her in a match at WrestleMania 38. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to make her return after the Show Of Shows.

In recent weeks, Bayley has been highly active on social media. She even engaged in a back-and-forth with Rhea Ripley on Twitter, asking The Nightmare if she was ready for a new opponent.

“You ready for a new opponent yet or what?” wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley will be teaming up with Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38 to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The newly formed duo will face Sasha Banks and Naomi and current champions Carmella and Queen Zelina in a three-way match.

When do you think Bayley will return to WWE programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha