Bayley sends a seven-word message amid latest Damage CTRL controversy on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to social media to send a seven-word message.

On the latest edition of the blue show, Bayley was in singles action against Bianca Belair. At one point in the bout, The Role Model distracted the referee and expected her Damage CTRL stablemates to help her. However, her teammates simply stood at ringside, eventually allowing Belair to secure the victory.

On Instagram, Bayley shared photos from this past week's SmackDown, featuring herself and other members of her faction. She also sent a short message:

"I’ll never take this time for granted," wrote Bayley in the post's caption.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell agreed with a potential twist in the Damage CTRL storyline

The Damage CTRL saga is arguably one of the most interesting storylines in WWE today. Dutch Mantell recently agreed with a new idea that could be implemented in the program.

In recent months, there has been tension between Bayley and other members of the faction. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Rick Ucchino suggested the idea of Bayley secretly taking Japanese classes to catch IYO SKY off-guard. Mantell agreed with the same, as he said the following:

"'Now I know what you've been saying!' That would be good!"

The issues within Damage CTRL started several months ago, especially between Bayley and SKY. Things seemingly got worse for the faction's founder after the addition of Kairi Sane.

At last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Sane returned to WWE and helped SKY retain the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Days later, Asuka also turned heel and joined forces with Damage CTRL.

Considering how the Damage CTRL storyline has progressed, there are high chances of The Role Model being booted out of her stable soon.

Do you think Bayley will be betrayed by Damage CTRL in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

