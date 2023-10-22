Bayley sends out a three-word message to Bianca Belair following their confrontation on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent out a three-word message to Bianca Belair following her return on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship. SKY was in control early on as she threw The Queen out of the squared circle. However, Damage CTRL members Bayley and Dakota Kai got involved during the match but were attacked by Flair. IYO used the distraction and hit The Queen with the championship belt, thus winning the bout.

Following the match, Damage CTRL attacked The Queen, but the latter was saved when Bianca Beliar made her return and came out in support of Flair.

After the confrontation on the blue brand, The Role Model took to social media to send out a three-word message to The EST as she mentioned how much she "hates" the latter. Through her post, Bayley also mentioned how much she loves SKY and how badly she misses her stablemate Kai.

"@iyo_sky we love youuu @imkingkota we miss youuuu @biancabelairwwe we hate youuuu @wwe," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley opened up about her dream match at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Bayley opened up about her dream match at the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event.

Following WWE Fastlane, The Role Model appeared for a backstage conversation when she hinted at the possibility of the Damage CTRL members going against each other at WrestleMania.

She heaped praise on her stablemates as she mentioned that both Sky and Kai are two of the greatest wrestlers of all time. She further added that it would be a dream match for her if she gets the opportunity to face IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a triple-threat match in the near future.

The Role Model detailed:

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Damage CTRL in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.