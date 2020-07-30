Bayley sends an unexpected message to Kairi Sane

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane bid farewell to the company earlier this week. This week's episode of RAW marked her final appearance in WWE, and soon after that, several pro-wrestling personalities wished luck for Sane.

Kairi Sane herself took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for the fans. WWE responded with a beautiful message of their own, and Superstars like Triple H and AJ Styles thanked Kairi Sane for her time in WWE.

Amidst the pouring wishes for Kairi Sane, Bayley took to Twitter and shared a surprising message for Sane. She asked for Kairi Sane to come back to WWE, which is most likely sarcastic. Or she could mean to call Sane back so that she could attack her all over again. Here's what Bayley had to say:

Outside of the kayfabe, Bayley and Kairi Sane are good friends. The two were involved in the latter's final segment in WWE, and Bayley, in her current gimmick, would prefer to talk about it as much as she can.

Kairi Sane's final run in WWE

Kairi Sane had a great run on NXT before she was called up on the main-roster. Following that, she teamed up with Asuka and went on to have a great run as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Most recently, she was by the side of her best friend and tag team partner Auka as the latter went on to become the RAW Women's Champion. At one point, it was rumored that Kairi Sane would face Asuka for the RAW's Women's Title at SummerSlam, and that would be Sane's final match in WWE.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

This week, Kairi Sane chased Bayley away from the ringside when Asuka and Sasha Banks were gearing up to lock horns in a title match. In the closing moments of this crucial match, Asuka had managed to gain complete control of her brutal bout with Banks. However, a video was played, which showed Bayley brutalizing Kairi Sane backstage.

Kairi Sane;'s cries of agony forced Asuka to abandon her match, and Sasha Banks ended up becoming the new RAW Women's Champion. WWE used the injury sustained by Sane to write her off the TV.