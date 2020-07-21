Bayley sends a warning message to Stephanie McMahon after her announcement on RAW

At the recently concluded Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the RAW Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Asuka ended in a rather controversial manner when Bayley counted the pinfall as the referee and Banks walked out with the title.

In the aftermath of the event on Monday Night RAW, Stephanie McMahon made an appearance to announce that Banks and Asuka will go one-on-one once again for the RAW Women's Title. However, McMahon also made a little adjustment to the rules and added that both superstars could lose via pinfall, submission, count-outs, DQ, and even if an outsider decided to interfere during the match.

SHE HAS SPOKEN.@StephMcMahon rules that @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE will compete for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK ... and Sasha can lose by pinfall, submission, countout, disqualification, or even if anyone 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/qHn0P83ilI — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020

Of course, the new ruleset didn't go down too well with Bayley, who initially helped her best friend Sasha Banks in capturing the RAW Women's Championship. And in response to Stephanie McMahon's announcement, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter and sent a message to McMahon.

Bayley took to social media and claimed that Stephanie McMahon is done for after she booked a rematch between Sasha Banks and Asuka and that too under a special set of rules.

The RAW Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Asuka will be taking place next week on RAW and it sure promises to be a great rematch between the pair after their initial bout at Extreme Rules 2020.

What's next for Bayley in WWE?

While Sasha Banks continues her feud with Asuka, Bayley, on the other hand, defended her SmackDown Women's Title against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules.

The dynamic duo of Banks and Bayley have been feuding with some of the top names in WWE and are involved in multiple feuds at the moment. So much so, the duo even went back to NXT recently and successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as well.

It remains to be seen which Superstar emerges as the next challenger for Bayley, while Banks continues her feud with Asuka.