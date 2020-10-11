Bayley sets two new records in WWE

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has had quite a run with the title, dominating and showing an altogether different side of herself in the last year. The former Women's Tag Team champion turned heel for the first time in WWE last year.

Bayley won the title on an episode of SmackDown last year, defeating five-time SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, to begin her second reign with the title.

Bayley creates two records with SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley has set two new records for the SmackDown Women's Championship recently. She became the first SmackDown Women's Champion to hold the title for a combined reign of over 500 days. The second highest is Becky Lynch, who held the title for 216 days, followed by Charlotte Flair, who has held it for 189 days, spread across her five title reigns.

Bayley has also become the first SmackDown Women's Champion to held the belt for one full year, having won the title on October 11, 2019, on an episode of SmackDown.

When taking into consideration both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, only one other Superstar has held the title for one full year - Becky Lynch, who held the RAW Women's title for 373 days.

Bayley is currently in a feud with her former best friend Sasha Banks, and the two were in a title match on the last SmackDown show, where Bayley attacked Banks with a chair to lead to a disqualification.

Bayley is in no mood to let go of her SmackDown women's title, and said that she has a "lot left to do", in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated:

"Now starts the hard work. Now is the time to prove everyone wrong. People think this honeymoon stage is going to end. They’re thinking, ‘Bayley has a good run.’ But this isn’t the end, it’s the beginning. I still have a lot left to do, a lot to accomplish, and a lot of girls to beat up. Bianca Belair is on top of that list. There’s plenty of time for me to make more history."

The SmackDown Women's Champion has shown a different side of herself in her current title reign, and has shown great versatility. It remains to be seen who will trounce her to take the title away from her.