Bayley shares a cryptic message ahead of her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match at Evolution

Bayley will challenge for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025. She will face the reigning champion Becky Lynch and former champion Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match.

Bayley was originally set to team up with Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was taken out backstage by a mystery attacker, later revealed as Lynch, forcing her out of the tag team championship match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The returning Lynch replaced Bayley and won the title with Valkyria, only to lose it on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The returning Bayley set her sights on Lynch, who turned heel on the same night she and Valkyria lost the tag team championship. On Instagram, The Role Model sent a cryptic message, seemingly acknowledging the "devil" on her shoulder. This could be a sign of the former WWE Women's Champion inclining towards her dark side.

"Can’t shake the devil sittin on my shoulder," Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's post on Instagram:

Becky Lynch won the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event

Becky Lynch won the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She defeated Lyra Valkyria and then asked her to raise the hand of the newly crowned champion. An irate Valkyria eventually planted Lynch with a suplex.

Valkyria was the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She successfully defended the title against Lynch at the Backlash Premium Live Event, but was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the rematch.

She also got involved during Bayley's title match against Lynch, allowing The Man to retain the title on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The Triple Threat Match between the two fierce rivals was confirmed after weeks of back-and-forth.

