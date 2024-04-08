Bayley shares heartfelt backstage moments with Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest after WrestleMania triumph

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley shared a heartfelt message for her fans following her exceptional victory at WrestleMania 40 Night Two. She was seen in some backstage photos with Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest.

WrestleMania XL Night Two proved to be a sensational night for Bayley as she triumphed over her former stablemate IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship. In what has been touted as one of the best matches of the night, The Role Model emerged victorious over the woman who she previously called her best friend.

Following the win, Bayley took to X/Twitter and poured her heart out for the WWE Universe. The Role Model posted some photos with Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, who also won world titles on the night. Bayley wrote that her fans were the best in the world and that was "incredibly grateful."

"I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has believed and have patiently been on this journey with me. The best fans in the da*n world. #WrestleMania"

Check out Bayley's post HERE.

WWE Superstars Carmella and Cora Jade congratulated Bayley on her triumph

Carmella and Cora Jade took to their social media accounts to congratulate Bayley on her victory at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley had her WrestleMania moment on Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All when she defeated IYO SKY. This was the star's first-ever singles match at The Show of Shows and the victory meant the world to her.

Several WWE Superstars including Carmella took to their social media account to congratulate the deserving champion.

"so proud of my friend [emojis]," Mella wrote.

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade stated that Bayley was her role model and that she was proud of her.

"My role model @itsmebayley I'm so proud of you," Cora Jade wrote.

Bayley will have several interesting feuds lined up for the women's title and it remains to be seen who will challenge her next.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Bayley will have a lengthy championship reign? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion