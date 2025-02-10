Bayley shares a heartwarming message ahead of major WWE RAW match

WWE Superstar Bayley is set to compete in a high-stakes match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Role Model recently posted a heartwarming message ahead of her in-ring appearance.

The 35-year-old will lock horns with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match later tonight. The two women will face each other in a singles match for the first time.

Ahead of the red show, Bayley took to her Instagram account to hype the "Years in the making" contest. She also shared a throwback picture of herself posing with her fans, including Lyra Valkyria. The former Damage CTRL leader added although she was proud of how far the Irish star had come, she would win the qualifying bout and enter the Chamber.

"Tonight on @netflix @wwe Years in the making. Proud of how far you’ve come @real_valkyria [Lyra Valkyria], and excited to see what you do in years to come. But Chamber is mine. Mania is mine. #rolemodel #middlechild (@mustafa_ali)," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below.

Bayley is set to compete in a championship match on Saturday

In addition to her appearances on RAW and SmackDown during the Transfer Window, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion also showed up in NXT. She had multiple confrontations with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez across all three brands.

On the January 28 edition of the developmental brand's show, Bayley teamed up with the current NXT Women's Champion Giulia to defeat Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in a tag team match. However, the Japanese star is scheduled to defend her title against The Role Model and The Prodigy on Saturday at NXT Vengeance Day.

Bayley failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship last month when she lost to Tiffany Stratton on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the veteran will meet the same feat as she faces Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a title match on February 15.

