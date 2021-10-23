Photo: Bayley shares hilarious throwback picture with former Intercontinental Champion

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently posted a hilarious picture with former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella.

The picture was backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Although Marella left WWE in 2016, his female alter-ego, 'Santina Marella' returned as the 29th entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match last year.

Santina eliminated herself after failing to use the famous 'Cobra Sock.' She had previously won the "Miss WrestleMania" battle royal at WrestleMania XXV.

See Bayley's post below:

With Royal Rumble 2020 being the last time fans witnessed the presence of the 'Italian Stallion,' a picture with Bayley (with a similar hairstyle) was a pleasant surprise.

Where is Bayley now?

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been out of action since July due to an ACL injury. WWE reported she would be out of action for the next nine months.

However, we might see her back in the squared circle sooner than that. Bayley recently took to Twitter to praise the team of doctors tending to her injury, which she suffered during her training at the WWE Performance Center.

“Damn, I got a dream team working with me. The absolute best at what they do!!! To say I’m going to come back BETTER THAN EVER would be an extreme understatement,” Bayley wrote.

