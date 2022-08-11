"I’m still in shock" - Bayley reflects on her surprising return at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley discussed how she was feeling emotionally going into her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam last month.

The former Women's Champion made an unexpected appearance at the event following Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch.

However, Bayley wasn't alone, as she was accompanied by former NXT stars Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. They confronted The EST of WWE in the ring, who had Big Time Becks by her side.

During a recent appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bayley stated that she's still processing her return, but she's excited to finally be back in WWE.

"I’m still in shock that I’m back. I’m still kind of processing it all. But I’m just so excited. I think I’m just starting to realize that I get to perform in front of fans again and get to mess with people again and look people in their eyes and don’t have to just hear [Corey Graves] and Michael Cole’s voice. I get to hear other voices…..[the SummerSlam return] felt oddly normal again. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was gonna be in front of people again," she said. (H/T: 411mania)

Bayley on her entrance at WWE SummerSlam

Last year, The Role Model was taken out of action before competing in front of fans at Money in the Bank. She was set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but that spot went to Carmella.

During the same conversation, The 33-year-old opened up about how it felt to make her return in front of fans at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"It was just so cool. You forget the energy you’ve felt for the past however many years. Just walking out there, and the entranceway was so long, but the cool thing about is it’s like three different sections in that entranceway. So, when you first walk out, it’s that one little section. I got to see the first people and their reactions, then I turned one way, and it’s a whole new sea of people that get to see me. Then I see another set of reactions. It’s kind of like I got that feeling three different times, and it was amazing. It was so cool.”

The Role Model and her new group are currently involved in a feud with Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The two parties are scheduled to collide in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Are you excited to see Bayley back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi