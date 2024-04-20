Bayley shows off interesting new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley is the new WWE Women's Champion. The former Damage CTRL leader dethroned IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL, and now she's ready to kick off her fighting champion campaign with an updated look ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

The Role Model returned to WWE SmackDown last week as champion. She announced an Open Challenge, but denied Tiffany Stratton when the blue brand newcomer interrupted. Bayley then revealed she was giving a title shot to Naomi, which led to words between The Center of The Universe and The Glow. Naomi then told Bayley she'd take her up on the offer another night because she had to fight Stratton first. With the champion watching at ringside, Naomi ended up getting the win in a rematch of Stratton's victory on March 1.

Naomi vs. Bayley for the title was then booked for tonight's SmackDown. The official WWE Instagram account posted the following footage of The Hugger arriving to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for her first match since WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe was quick to point to how the champion was sporting a bit of a new look this week as she continued to flirt with new hairstyles.

Officials have not announced if there will be a rematch between IYO and Bayley. A title defense is expected for the Backlash: France Premium Live Event on May 4, but it remains to be seen if this will be a singles match, or some sort of multi-woman match with a combination of Stratton, SKY, and Naomi.

WWE SmackDown updated line-up for tonight

Tonight's SmackDown episode will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the WWE Universe will see the ongoing WrestleMania XL fallout, build for the 2024 Draft, and hype for Backlash France.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has three matches and one segment announced for tonight. New #1 contenders to two championships will be determined, and that will confirm the first matches for Backlash.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live SmackDown coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the line-up for tonight:

What's next for The Bloodline following Tama Tonga's debut?

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Backlash

The Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma to determine the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under

Bayley defends the WWE Women's Championship vs. Naomi

