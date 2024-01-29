Bayley shows off a new hairstyle dedicated to her doubters

Bayley added another feather to her cap over the weekend when she won her first Royal Rumble. She had been going on about how she would overcome the odds, and now that she had proved her mettle, she shared a picture of her new look dedicated to her doubters.

Bayley entered the Royal Rumble as the third entrant. She eliminated seven Superstars and lasted over an hour to not only win the women's elimination match but also set the record for the longest time spent ever by a woman in the match.

Now that the Damage CTRL member has all the bragging rights until WrestleMania, she took to X to show the WWE Universe her new hairstyle. It seems like she has dedicated the look to her doubters. She has gotten her hair cut to read ITYS, which stands for "I Told You So," as explained in the caption.

Has Bayley decided on whom she will be challenging at WrestleMania?

Damage CTRL seems to be running the women's division in WWE. IYO SKY is the current WWE Women's Champion. Asuka and Kairi Sane hold the Women's Tag Team Titles, while Bayley recently won the women's Royal Rumble.

The Hugger hasn't officially decided whom she will challenge for a title shot at WrestleMania. However, she has mentioned taking on Rhea Ripley many times in the build-up to the PLE over the weekend.

Many fans speculate that she will eventually turn on her Damage CTRL crew or vice versa, given the treatment she has received over the past few months. If the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion does eventually part ways from Damage CTRL, that leaves Ripley without an opponent for her Women's World Title. The WWE Universe has been adamant about Becky Lynch stepping up to Mami, giving them a clash for the ages.

Do you think Damage CTRL will explode before WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!

